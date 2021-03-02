Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,320 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of The Toro worth $144,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $159,953.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

