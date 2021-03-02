Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of CBRE Group worth $172,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.