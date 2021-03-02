Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.14% of Q2 worth $145,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 62.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,850 shares of company stock worth $19,558,217 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.12. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

