BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,716 shares during the quarter. BankUnited makes up about 2.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of BankUnited worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BankUnited by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 2,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,878. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

