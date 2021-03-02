Barclays Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 940

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JD. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 896.36 ($11.71).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 837.20 ($10.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 825.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 795.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.93.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

