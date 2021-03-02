Barclays Initiates Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.