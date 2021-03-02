Barclays Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

Shares of ILMN traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,188 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

