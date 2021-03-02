Barclays Lowers Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.13. 1,266,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,996. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$49.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

