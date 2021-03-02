Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

LON RCH traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 200.50 ($2.62). 2,072,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,086. Reach plc has a 12 month low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a market cap of £625.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Reach plc (RCH.L)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

