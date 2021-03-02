Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.
LON RCH traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 200.50 ($2.62). 2,072,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,086. Reach plc has a 12 month low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a market cap of £625.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.
