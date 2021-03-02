Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GECFF. Bank of America raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of GECFF traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $168.16.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

