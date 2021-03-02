Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

BNED opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.