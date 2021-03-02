Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.58

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.58 and last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

