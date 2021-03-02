Barrington Research Weighs in on Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

