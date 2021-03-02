Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €71.00 ($83.53) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.66 ($84.30).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €69.09 ($81.28) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion and a PE ratio of -32.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.