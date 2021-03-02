Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.24

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 96239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Basf Se will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.