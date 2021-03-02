Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Cap of $888.56 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $888.56 million and $360.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

