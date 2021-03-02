BASIC Trading Down 1% This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BASIC has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $825,877.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00497465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00503061 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

