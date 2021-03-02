Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 3,233,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,843,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

