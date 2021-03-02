Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.32

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.32 ($59.20) and traded as high as €52.45 ($61.71). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €52.34 ($61.58), with a volume of 4,364,996 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAYN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.93 ($82.27).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

