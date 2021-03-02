Beacon (BECN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,188.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $16,855.63 and $1,188.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00019634 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001859 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.