Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,231.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,204.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.