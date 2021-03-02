BeatzCoin Achieves Market Cap of $914,119.50 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $914,119.50 and $93.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 127.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036602 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

