Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,146.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,231.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,204.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

