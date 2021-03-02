Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Up 6.4%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 1,080,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 476,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,705.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Christian Winkle bought 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $55,324.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $140,408.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,595. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,951 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 55,866 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

