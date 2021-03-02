Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.14% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 544,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after buying an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 213,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 19,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,331. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 195.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $56.56.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

