Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,060 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 1.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 135,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,841,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

