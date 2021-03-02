Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,116 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 6.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.42% of The Blackstone Group worth $185,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

NYSE BX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.