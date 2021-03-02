Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. 187,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,452,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

