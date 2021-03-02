Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $19.19 Million Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,488 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grifols worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grifols by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grifols by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 40,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,328. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

