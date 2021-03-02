Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,333,275. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

WD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. 808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.