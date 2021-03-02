Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $20.41 Million Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,461 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.55% of BlackBerry worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,315,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

