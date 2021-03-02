Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $42.68 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.85. 28,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average of $201.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

