Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.15% of AXIS Capital worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AXIS Capital by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

AXS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $59.49.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

