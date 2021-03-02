Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

