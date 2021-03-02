Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,103. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,521 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.