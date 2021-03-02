Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 13,845 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. 40,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

