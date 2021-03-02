Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 14,772 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,718. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

