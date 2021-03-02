Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 17,771 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.52% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $102,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 108.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.26. 8,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,288. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $252.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

