Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 18,908 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 3.17% of Enstar Group worth $143,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

ESGR stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.70. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.13. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $234.37.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

