Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 20,626 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 2.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.47% of Waters worth $72,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.41. 2,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,127. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.50. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

