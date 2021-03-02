Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 41,016 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,801 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 41,016 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. 21,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,897. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.