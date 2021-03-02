Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 4,729 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 144,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,723,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,045 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 446,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,710,284. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

