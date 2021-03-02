Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 54,303 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,303 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for 2.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $83,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WMS traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895 in the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

