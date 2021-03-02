Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.22% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of MDXG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 2,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,576. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

