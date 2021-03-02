Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes $52.68 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,402,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,679,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.49% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,508,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

