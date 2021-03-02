Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.11. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

