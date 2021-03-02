Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Down 12.2% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $991.06 or 0.02074162 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $71.36 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00275753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075444 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

