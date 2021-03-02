Beldex Market Capitalization Achieves $81.76 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $81.76 million and approximately $32,398.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

