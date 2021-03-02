Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,708.42

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,708.42 ($35.39) and traded as high as GBX 3,030 ($39.59). Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,987 ($39.03), with a volume of 495,976 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,902.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,708.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

