Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits One Day Volume of $3.42 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.21 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00004376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.81 or 0.00493144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00076110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00078773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00079005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00501875 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 66,415,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,093,161 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

